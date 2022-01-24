Talk of quitting power ‘false claim’; Imran seems to have accepted defeat: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Sunday that Imran Khan’s talk about leaving power are just false claims and he should go home.

She said that Imran Khan sounds like a person who is not only defeated but has also accepted his defeat. She said that four years into the government and he was still only whining. “The cartels you are complaining about are the mafias on your right and left who have fleeced 220 million and who run your kitchen,” she said.

This was stated by Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a series of tweets in reaction to the statement given by Prime Minister Imran Khan while responding to the live questions of the masses on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz said, “Imran Khan is a dashed hope of people for the incompetency and ineptitude stricken people of Pakistan who are waiting for you to spare them from the four-year-long ordeal that has cost them their lives.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that every word that Imran Khan has uttered today reeks of failure, dashed hopes and no faith in his or PTI’s future. “This was inevitable man. You are history and the history that we will be taught as a lesson of caution to those who rely more on conspiracy and plotting than people’s power.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The cases you made against Sharifs and PML-N were false and fabricated and were bound to meet the fate they have met. “Now that your reality has dawned on the world, do not blame the judiciary. You have only your vindictiveness and revengefulness to blame.”

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid said that the political parties have the right to send the prime minister packing through constitutional means. In a Tweet, he questioned that who were the target of Imran Khan’s threat, adding that are those the ones who, according to the interior minister [Sheikh Rashid], were patronising Imran? Former minister of information and broadcasting said Imran’s politics was that he bites the hand that feeds him.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, meanwhile, said that Imran Khan did not talk to the people but asked for an extension in job, local media reported. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PM’s address expressed the feelings of a defeated and incompetent leader. PM Imran should not take stress, it is his time to go home.

If he had done something for the welfare of public during four years of his rule, he would not have had to say Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif throughout his address. She added that Nawaz Sharif will keep smiling while PM Imran Khan will cry.

She mentioned that Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif received the prayers of the nation and PM Imran received curses. Now he must cry, scream, beat and do whatever that he wants. It is time for PM Imran to go home.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill taking a jibe at PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz statement said that Imran Khan is not like his father (Nawaz Sharif).

He said that the prime minister has sent a clear message to the opposition that he (PM) would recover the national wealth, plundered and looted by political leadership. “Neither would there be any NRO, nor would there be a deal with the opposition, he tweeted.

“Today every word of prime minister is the voice of an ordinary Pakistani,” he said. “By stabilising the economy and achieving 5.37 percent growth, the PM sent a message to the opposition that now he would recover the looted money from them,” he said.