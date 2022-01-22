Smuggled liquor found in DHA bungalows seized

The Customs Intelligence on Friday announced that it had seized a huge cache of foreign liquor worth millions of rupees during raids in the Defence area.

A spokesman for the Customs Intelligence said that the raids were held after the directorate received credible information that a huge quality of smuggled whisky and beer liable had been kept at a bungalow in DHA Phase IV.

A team of officers of the Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) along with the class-IV staff under the supervision of an ASO deputy director was constituted for interception and recovery of the liquor and further action under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act 1969.

The team visited the premises where two persons were found. As the house was searched, a large quantity of smuggled liquor was found. During the preliminary interrogation, the two persons in the houses disclosed that more smuggled liquor had been dumped by them at two houses in DHA Phase V and Phase I.

After this, the team raided the two premises for the recovery of dumped and secreted goods. No one was found present at the said premises. During search, a huge quality of smuggled foreign whisky and beer was found in cardboard cartons.

A total of 2,201 bottles and 3,480 cans of liquor were seized. The value of the seized liquor in the international market is estimated to be Rs61.985 million. The two persons were asked to produce legal import documents in support of lawful possession but they failed to do so, after which they were arrested and an FIR was lodged. Further investigations are under way.