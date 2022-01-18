Overage players’ participation: PCB suspends U13, U16 tournaments

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday suspended the National Under-13 and 16 One-Day tournaments after it became known that some over-age cricketers had been participating in the events taking place in Karachi and Multan, respectively.

“To protect the spirit and essence of these U13 and U16 tournaments by ensuring that only deserving cricketers feature in the relevant age-group competitions, which act as pillars of the PCB’s Pathways Programme, the PCB has decided to conduct a third round of bone age verification tests, following which the teams may be revised before both tournaments commence next week from scratch,” the PCB said.

Bone age tests in Multan, where each Cricket Association has fielded two teams each, will be conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, while tests on 150 cricketers (including playing members, traveling reserves and reserve pool of players per side) participating in the U13 event in Karachi will be held on Tuesday.

Players found over-aged following the latest bone age tests, will not be allowed to participate in these competitions. However, before the PCB takes appropriate actions, it will provide these players a two-day appeals window at the back of the fresh tests, during which the players can either undergo another round of bone age test or submit their original birth certificates and other supporting documents to verify their ages.