People in Pakistan are facing a major problem that needs to be addressed immediately: inflation. Every family, every person is suffering because of it. While a number people have been driven to suicide, some others have killed their families in desperation. These days, practically everything is beyond the reach of even those who are employed.

One wants to ask the government simply this: what are people to do? As they no longer have access to some of their most basic requirements. Moreover, unemployment is rising and for the unemployed the situation is even worse. The government should resolve these problems before more people suffer.

Aftab Riaz

Turbat