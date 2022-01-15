Covid-19: No lockdown, closure of educational institutions in sight, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Ruling out the possibility of any Covid-19 related restrictions including closure of educational institutions, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said despite a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Karachi, neither people were dying nor the number of hospitalizations was increasing but asked the people to take precautionary measures and follow the SOPs.

“Despite a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases and positivity in Karachi, neither the number of deaths (due to Covid-19) is increasing nor is the hospitalization on the rise. There is no burden at our critical care facilities, so any decision regarding restrictions or lockdown would be taken in consultation of NCOC as Covid-19 is almost the same in the entire country,” he said while talking to The News after inaugurating a simulation lab at the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), Karachi, Friday morning. The chief minister maintained that Covid-19 cases were on the rise throughout the country, especially in Karachi where positivity was rapidly increasing but added that the situation was still under control.

“Our health facilities are not under pressure, therefore, we are not planning to impose any restrictions or lockdown,” he said and added that his government would follow the decisions of NCOC regarding lockdown or closing of educational facilities.

During his address at the inaugural ceremony of Asif Rehman Simulation Center at DUHS, Syed Murad Ali Shah directed the Dow University of Health Sciences to establish a Central Simulation Center at the varsity, so that other medical universities of the public sector could also avail the facility and train their students and medical professionals with the help of virtual reality.

The Simulation Centre at DUHS has been established at a cost of Rs230 million, of which Rs30 million have been provided by the Dow Class 1990. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Minister for Health Dr Azra Pechuho, VC DUHS, Prof Saeed Qureshi, Pro V.C. Prof. Zarnaz Wahid, faculty members, Principal DDC Arshad Hassan, Dow class of 1990, Dr Asim Hashmi, Dr Faryal and others.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government was heavily investing in the health sector. The Dow University has established a state-of-the-art “Simulation Centre” with the assistance of Dow Class-1990 that would enable health professionals, particularly the novice, to learn more efficiently and through mistakes without the fear of harming the patient.

“I want a Central Simulation Centre should be established at the Dow University and its satellite centers be established in all the government medical universities and colleges, so that students in other universities and colleges can learn through virtual reality,” he said and added his government was ready to invest for the purpose.

It may be said that simulation-based medical education is defined as any educational activity that utilizes simulation to replicate clinical scenarios and its tools serve as an alternative to real patients.

The CM said that healthcare simulations could be said to have four main purposes – education, assessment, research, and health system integration in facilitating patient safety. He urged all universities to give special attention to research areas in which we lag.

Earlier, the chief minister, just after unveiling the plaque to inaugurate the center, visited different wards and witnessed the demonstration of simulation processes performed in different wards. Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho, VC Dow University Saeed Qureshi and others also spoke on the occasion.

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Covid cases have started spreading fast. “On January 1, 2022 we had 300 cases and on January 22, 2022, 2,289 cases have been detected – which means almost 2,000 cases have increased within 12 days,” he said.