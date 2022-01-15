Punjab govt forms medical board to examine Nawaz’s health reports

LAHORE: In line with the federal cabinet’s decision, the Punjab government on Friday has formed a medical board to examine PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s health reports submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC), Geo News reported.

A special medical board comprising nine senior doctors will submit an assessment report to the provincial government in five days after the evaluation of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s medical record regarding his health condition.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif left for London in November 2019 following his illness as Prime Minister Imran Khan had granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

In the light of the medical board’s recommendations, the next course of action will be devised by the government to bring Nawaz Sharifback to the country and to initiate legal proceedings against Shahbaz Sharif as the guarantor of his brother.

Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar confirmed that a notification has been issued in this regard, according to which the medical board comprise Dr Mohammad Arif Nadeem, Dr Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Dr Saqib Saeed, Dr Shahid Hameed, Dr Bilal S Mohi-ud-din, Dr Ambreen Hamid, Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dr Moona Aziz, and Dr Khadija Irfan. It is worth mentioning here that the federal government on Wednesday had asked for experts' opinions related to the medical reports of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In the light of the federal cabinet’s decision, the attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) had written a letter to the Punjab government directing it to receive an opinion from relevant experts regarding the medical reports of former premier Nawaz Sharif submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) and assess whether his condition has improved.