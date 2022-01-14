Unlicenced

Although it is almost the middle of January, driving licence tickets (stamps) for 2022 have not been issued by the General Post Office. Resultantly, all the work regarding the issuance of renewed/fresh licences has been suspended.
Will the relevant authorities clarify why these stamps couldn’t be issued by the end of 2021?
Dr Anwar Kabir Sheikh
Lahore
