 
close
Wednesday January 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Mali govt urges protests against ‘extreme’ sanctions

By AFP
January 12, 2022

BAMAKO: Mali’s army-dominated government has called for nationwide

The Sahel state’s interim government stated on Monday night that the sanctions -- which include border closures and a trade embargo -- are "extreme" and urged "the entire population and diaspora" to demonstrate against them on Friday.

Comments