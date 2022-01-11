NCOC honours teams that worked to tackle COVID-19

Islamabad: District and provincial teams that achieved the target of vaccinating more than 60% of the population against COVID-19, and three remote districts that achieved maximum vaccination targets despite limited resources and difficult terrain, were recognized for their hard work at an award ceremony held at the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) here Monday.

The ceremony was chaired by Chairman NCOC and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, and National Coordinator Maj. Gen. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, and was attended by the PM’s Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, among Deputy and Assistant Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, District Health Officers, Vaccination Focal Persons, and Data Entry Operators.

Addressing the ceremony, Asad advised people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to remain protected against Covid-19, which is spreading fast across the country. “Unvaccinated individuals must get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. Those who were fully vaccinated six months ago and are over 30 years of age, should go for their booster doze,” he urged.

Asad appreciated the efforts of ground workers, vaccination teams, NCOC, health workers and federal as well as provincial agencies for coordinated and collective efforts that contributed to the success of the campaign.

The participants were told that 48 % of the eligible population stands fully vaccinated. Till December 31, 2021, the vaccination of 71.5 million individuals had been completed. In December 2021 alone, around 21.5 million people were vaccinated, for which the credit goes to the provinces.

The district teams that received appreciation certificates and shields included Jhelum, Mianwali, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Attock, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Lodhran, Karachi South and East, Chitral Lower and Upper, Mastung, Chaman, Lasbela, Harnai, Awaran, Surab, Naseerabad, Hunza, Ghizer, Mirpur, Tharparkar, Orakzai and Neelam.

The top three districts that achieved the target of vaccinating maximum population include Kalat (87%), Karachi South (82%), Islamabad (77%), while the three districts of remote area who achieved vaccination targets despite difficult terrain and limited resources include Orakzai (54%) , Neelam (56%) and Tharparkar (51%).

In the end, Asad re-emphasized the need for all provinces to follow all NPIs and obligatory regime in true letter and spirit to contain the present wave.