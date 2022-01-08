Covid-19 positivity ratio crosses 10pc mark in Karachi

KARACHI: The COVID-19 positivity ratio touched 10.25 percent in Karachi on Friday, when 650 people tested positive for the highly infectious virus from 6,340 tests conducted in the city, the health department officials confirmed.

On the other hand, the Sindh government said 30 more cases of the Omicron variant were detected through the whole genome sequencing in Karachi, while overall 756 cases of the Covid-19 were detected in overall Siindh after 12,961 tests.

While giving updates on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said between January 2 and 5, 37 samples were tested through whole genome sequencing and of them, 30 samples were found to be of the Omicron variant, raising the number of Omicron cases to 307. Most of the Omicron variant cases were locally transmitted, he added.

The Sindh CM said that no more patients of the coronavirus died overnight, adding that the death toll so far stands at 7,678 that constitutes 1.6 percent death rate. He said that 12,961 samples were tested, in which 756 cases of Covid-19 were detected that constituted 5.8 percent detection rate. He said that so far 7,227,450 tests have been conducted against which, 484,484 cases were diagnosed as positive, of them 96.7 percent or 468,558 patients have recovered, including 91 overnight.

The CM said that currently 8,248 patients were under treatment, of them 8,036 were in home isolation, 65 at isolation centres and 147 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 140 patients was stated to be critical, including 18 shifted to ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that out of 756 new cases, 591 have been detected fromKarachi, including 243 from East, 218 South, 49 Central, 40 Malir, 26 Korangi and 15 West. Hyderabad has 24, Nausheroferoze 17, Jamshoro 14, Thatta 13, Tando Muhammad Khan 12, Badin and Matiari seven each, Larkana and Sukkur five each, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas three each, Shikarur, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar Umerkot, Dadu and Sanghar two each and Kashmore and Shaheed Benazirbad one each.