Usman, Farrukh to participate in Cyprus World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooters Usman Chand and Farrukh Nadeem will participate in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in Nicosia, Cyprus, from March 8-19.

“They will participate in Skeet and Trap events. We may send other shooters as well with them,” said Razi Ahmed, Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan, while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that they expected the shooters to show good performance and earn valuable points. It is to be noted that each ISSF Member Federation can enter a maximum of five athletes in individual events but only three can be registered to compete for the medals. The other two can only compete for Ranking Points, according to the ISSF General Regulation. Usman and Farrukh are ranked 70th and 100th, respectively, in the world.