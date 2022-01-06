Mominul hails ‘unbelievable’ Test win in NZ

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: An ecstatic Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque was lost for words at his side’s shock eight-wicket win over world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday.
It is the first time Bangladesh have won in New Zealand, and Mominul could not contain his emotion when Mushfiqur Rahim clouted a boundary off Kyle Jamieson to seal the famous victory by eight wickets.
“I can’t describe it. It’s an unbelievable thing,” Mominul, who was not out 13, said after hugging Mushfiqur and waving to the Bangladesh team and support staff. It was not only a boost for Bangladesh cricket but it also severely dented New Zealand’s hopes of retaining their world Test crown.
In one of cricket’s biggest upsets, Bangladesh arrived in New Zealand on the back of a 2-0 home series loss to Pakistan and less than seven months since New Zealand had won the World Test Championship by beating India in the final in England.
New Zealand, 130 behind after the first innings, were only 17 runs in front at stumps on day four with five wickets remaining, but Mominul said he refused to contemplate victory until it happened.
“Honestly, I couldn’t sleep yesterday because of the pressure and I didn’t know what will happen today,” he said, adding that after poor preparation for the tour, Bangladesh had deliberately not focused on winning, or on New Zealand, but on executing their own plans.
“It was very important to win the Test match, everyone knows we have to improve our Test cricket, (but) we didn’t focus on the result, we focused on the process,” he said. “If you think it’s going to be tough it will be tough.”
After a loss and a draw away to India last month, the Black Caps had expected to sweep the two-Test series to get back in the World Championship race, particularly before South Africa arrive in February.
India, with wins away over England and South Africa, have made a strong start as have Australia who have swept the first three Ashes Tests against England, while Sri Lanka have a 2-0 series win over the West Indies.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham rejected suggestions the Black Caps may have underestimated Bangladesh. He said his team prepared as for any Test but “they certainly outplayed us through the five days”.
“We know we’ve got to turn up and play our brand of cricket and unfortunately we couldn’t quite do that for five days here.”
The second Test starts in Christchurch on Sunday.
Bangladesh won the Toss
New Zealand 1st Innings 328 all out
Bangladesh 1st Innings 458 all out
New Zealand 2nd Innings 169 all out
Bangladesh 2nd Innings (Target 40 runs)
Shadman c †Blundell b Southee 3
Najmul c Taylor b Jamieson 17
Haque (c) not out 13
Rahim not out 5
Extras: (lb 1, nb 1, w 2) 4
Total: (16.5 Ov,) 42/2
Did not bat: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Litton Das †, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam
Fall: 1-3, 1.5 ov 2-34, 14.2 ov
Bowling: Trent Boult 5-3-4-0 Tim Southee 5-2-21-1 Kyle Jamieson 3.5-1-12-1 Neil Wagner 3-1-4-0
Result: Bangladesh won by 8 wickets
Man of the Match: Ebadot Hossain (BNG)
Umpires: Chris Brown, Chris Gaffaney
KARACHI: The 7th edition of National Clay Shooting Championship will be held at PN Shooting Range here later this...
COLOMBO: Sri Lankan top-order batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa quit international cricket Wednesday just days before the...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s top shooters Usman Chand and Farrukh Nadeem will participate in ISSF World Cup Shotgun in...
When it was announced that football legend and Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen would be the ambassador of a major...
KARACHI: Azan Awais is a highly talented left-handed rookie batsman from Sialkot. He was among the probable players...
MILAN: Juventus begin a crucial month for the season with the visit of old rivals Napoli as Serie A returns to action...
Comments