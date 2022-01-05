Boy shot at, wounded by Dolphin official

LAHORE: An official of Dolphin Squad shot and wounded a 10-year-old boy during an altercation with his in-laws in Nishtar Colony area on Tuesday.
The accused Dolphin constable Azhar had a dispute with his father-in-law. He opened fire after a brief altercation; as a result a ten 10-year-old boy standing nearby was shot and wounded. The accused was detained and the child was shifted to a hospital. DIG Operations SP Model Town to take immediate legal action against the accused.
Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from CCPO Lahore about the incident and directed to hold a departmental inquiry against the official and provide best treatment facilities to the injured.
