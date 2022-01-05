Javed Akhtar slams Modi for silence over ‘auction’ of Muslim women

NEW DELHI: Indian lyricist and political activist Javed Akhtar took to Twitter on Monday and criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any step about the app called “Bulli Bai”, which has been displaying pictures of more than 100 Muslim women for auction.

The musician expressed his anger and wrote: “There is an online auction of hundred women. There are so-called ‘Dharm Sansads’, advising the army the police n the people to go for the genocide of almost 200 MLN Indians. I am appalled with everyone‘s silence including my own n particularly of The PM. Is this ‘Sub ka saath’?”

The poet referred to the slogan "Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas, Sab ka Vishwas, Sab ka prayaas" that was a part of Narendra Modi's speech on India's 75th Independence anniversary.

However, Javed Akhtar was trolled by netizens as they started targetting and abusing his great grandfather who was a freedom fighter.