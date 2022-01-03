Police deployed on KKH for travellers safety

MANSEHRA: Lower Kohistan police have arrested as many as 119 proclaimed offenders wanted in murder, attempting murder and other heinous crimes.

“We have arrested 119 outlaws in the district during the year 2021,” Zulfiqar Khan Jadoon, the district police officer of Lower Kohistan, told reporters on Sunday. He said that as many as 28 people were arrested during the corresponding period under the Loudspeaker Act. “We also recovered stolen goods worth over Rs1.2 million apart from arrests,” Jadoon said.

He added that as many as 66 drug peddlers were arrested and a huge cache of narcotics was seized. “We also seized arms and ammunition from the arrested outlaws,” Jadoon said. The district police officer said that the police would also continue the crackdown against the outlaws and narcotics peddlers during the current year. “We have deployed police at different points on Karakoram Highway for the safety of travellers between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said.