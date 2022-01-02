‘KTPL to supply talent for higher level’

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Haroon Rasheed has said that cricket events held in Pakistan with tennis balls have acted as a platform to supply talent to Pakistan.
“Amid the unavailability of grounds this type of cricket has been a blessing for youngsters,” said Haroon while talking to ‘The News’.
“So we decided to channelise this through Karachi Tapeball Premier League,” he said.
The organising committee of KTPL comprises Sadiq Mohammad, Shoaib Mohammad, and Haroon.
Sadiq said that this league would provide talent to PSL.
“Eight teams are part of this inaugural league that is being played at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium," said Sadiq.
The owner of North Nawab franchise Rehan Ali said that they are hopeful of winning this league.
