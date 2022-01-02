Cop martyred, another wounded in encounter

A policeman, Constable Barkat Ali, son of Ghulam Ali, was martyred on Saturday and another wounded during an exchange of fire with suspected criminals within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station.
The incident took place in the Faqira Goth area where the two policemen were seriously wounded during an exchange of fire with the criminals. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to a nearby private hospital where one of the cops succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
The injured cop was identified as Constable Muhammad Anwar. Police explained that the encounter took place when police personnel went near the Sabzi Mandi on the Super Highway after they had received information about a citizen being mugged there.
Upon seeing the police, the suspects opened fire on them, injuring the two cops. The martyred constable’s funeral prayers were offered at the Special Security Unit after the Maghrib prayers, which were attended by a large number of family members, relatives and police officials.
