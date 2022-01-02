Pakistan aims at hosting meeting to tackle pollution

Islamabad : Pakistan is making efforts to host a Male Declaration meeting with an aim to initiate fresh regional dialogue on the rising level of air pollution in the South Asian region.

According to the details, the climate change ministry is going to contact the regional countries in which it would make an offer to host a Male Meeting to facilitate regional dialogue on control and prevention of air pollution.

The ‘Malé Declaration on Control and Prevention of Air Pollution and its likely transboundary effects for South Asia is an intergovernmental network involving Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Iran, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. All the countries that signed it maintained that air pollution was a transboundary issue so it would be dealt regionally instead of individual basis by any country.

The official data showed that the areas from northwest Pakistan to north India mostly suffer due to air pollution and smog. When warm air rises in these areas it takes pollution from the plains with it. But in winter, the air cools quickly in the low-lying areas that are surrounded by the higher and colder ranges of the Himalayas. The conditions, called winter inversion, trap cold air near the ground, where it stagnates. As pollutants released by industries, construction, and transportation cannot circulate, the air becomes toxic across the region.

An official said if the member countries agree then Pakistan would be willing to host the meeting of the Male Declaration that would open up new avenues for mutual coordination to address the issue of air pollution.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that most efforts to control the severe air pollution in South Asia have been piecemeal, with little or no coordinated action.