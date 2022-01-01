KP CM wants classes to be started at Timergara Medical College

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the Health Department to complete all pre-requisites to ensure the commencement of classes in Timergara Medical College in Dir Lower from the upcoming academic session.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review progress on the establishment of Timergara Medical College here, a handout said. Besides, the chief minister directed the Health Department to present proposals for the establishment of a Nursing College in Dir.