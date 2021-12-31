Faldo Series Pakistan gets underway today

KARACHI: The country’s top junior players will feature in Faldo Series Pakistan which tees off here at the wind-swept Airmen Golf Club from Friday (today).
The three-day tournament to be played over 54 holes will be contested by boys and girls in various age categories.
Among the prominent players featuring in the tournament are former national amateur champion Omar Khalid, Yashal Shah and Damil Ataullah in the bys category and current national ladies champion Humna Amjad in the girls category.
The winner in each category – boys under-21, boys under-18, boys under-16, girls under-21 and under-18 – will earn the right to represent Pakistan at the Faldo Series Asian Finals in Vietnam.
