Alibaba hosts Pakistan seller summit

SIALKOT: Alibaba hosted a seminar on Wednesday with a focus on enabling and helping Pakistani sellers with necessary skills to grow in e-commerce export.

The ecommerce giant held ‘Pakistan Seller Summit’ joined by experts, specialists of global-logistics, senior bureaucrats, and officials from Pakistani trade-associations.

The title of the summit was “Unlock Business Growth Code - Nonstop business opportunity with export e-commerce”. The forum also recognized successful sellers, whose businesses have grown multifold, facilitated by export ecommerce at Alibaba.

The event was informed that special facilities were being offered by Daraz (Alibaba Group) to build capacity and improve performance of the SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) in Sialkot. The speakers also engaged the sellers who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, while sharing case-studies of success stories; how Alibaba helps to boost the business.

“This event promises to empower local businesses, by nurturing e-commerce in Pakistan by enabling global accessibility and nurturing e-commerce in Pakistan,” said Shabina Gillani, executive Sialkot’s chamber of commerce and industry.

“Valuable data and insights about the performance of each product-category and the buyers’ preferences were shared. This summit has achieved great milestones for recruiting new SME business to join Alibaba.com,” she added.

The event was informed that sectors that Alibaba was planning to introduce a digital solution for comprehensive B2B export. Many effective solutions were also suggested for partnering logistic companies to ensure long term environmental and commercial sustainability.

Experts believe that global accessibility will also reduce the economically-damaging trend of cross-border smuggling in Sialkot region.

The guest speakers included Stephen Kuo, head of Alibaba.com Asia Pacific, Mr. Song, head of Alibaba.com Pakistan, VP of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce (SCCI), and others experts from Alibaba and the industry.