Tourism potential being showcased to lure tourists, investors at Dubai Expo

PESHAWAR: Like other departments, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) under the flag of KP Government would showcase tourism potential, cultural heritage sites and local culture at the upcoming Dubai International Expo to attract more tourists and investors to the province, said a senior official on Tuesday.

“We have prepared a promotional video, documentary, virtual tour of our important destinations, scenic spots and cultural heritage sites to be screened at the Dubai Expo to apprise the world about hidden and untapped opportunities for the investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Kamran Ahmad Afridi, the Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, told media.

He said that besides promo videos and documentaries on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tourism potential and diverse cultural heritage, we are also launching a facilitative website with the aim to lure investors.

He said the provincial government had prepared a comprehensive plan to participate in the Dubai International Expo in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 02-31, 2022.

He said that participation in the Dubai Expo was part of the vigorous drive of the provincial government for display of tourism, industry, heritage, mine and minerals along with other untapped tourism potential at the global forum.

The official said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was gifted with abundant natural beauty of lush green valleys, lofty snow-capped mountains’ range, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural heritage sites, historical places, springs, streams and serene spots and now the time had come to utilize these potential for the benefits of people of the province.

It may be mentioned that millions of domestic and foreign tourists visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every year to experience the beauty it has to offer.

The province is also home to undulating hillocks, green fruit orchards, cloud covered thick forests, waterfalls and a lot of more, he added.

The DG said it was also a golden opportunity to attract foreign investment in various sectors, including tourism, in the province.

He said the investment and promotional website would provide an easy access to tourists, investors for getting valuable information regarding investment in various sectors.

He hoped that projects of the provincial government in tourism, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, energy, Special Economic Zones, small and medium enterprises, infrastructure and information technology sectors would attract foreign investment.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cultural heritage and archaeological items as well as local products, will be on display to showcase the province's culture and local products internationally, he added.

Kamran Afridi said the expo would highlight investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and local products to investors.

He said that there were vast investment opportunities in the tourism sector and that the provincial government would provide a conducive environment and incentives to foreign tourists and investors on priority basis.

He said that efforts would also be made at the Dubai Expo to bring foreign investment in the tourism sector of the province.

“We will be showcasing indigenous Kalash culture and dances, Khatak and Mahsud dances, 20 plus tourism and culture videos, virtual tours of archeological sites, rabab mangay performances, Haseena Shoukat, Manager Media and Marketing KPCTA, said via phone while sharing details of upcoming programmes at the expo.

She said that several artistes and bands, including Khumaryan, Gul Panra, Irfan Ali Taj and Sofia Kaif were on the list to be invited to perform at the mega exhibition.

She said that holding an investment conference was also part of the event to attract foreign investors to invest in the tourism sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.