2 arrested over harassment

LAHORE: Two suspects have been arrested over eve-teasing on Ring Road by Haier Police on Tuesday.

The suspects identified as Faiz and Ahsan had followed women riding a car on Ring Road. They had hurled nasty comments, indecent gestures and also signaled them to come out of the car. Police have arrested the suspects. A case has been registered against them.

Girl recovered: A 12-year-old girl, who was abducted from Okara two months back, has been recovered from South Cantt on Tuesday.

The victim "A" was spotted by a police patrolling team near Cavalry Bridge. The team handed over it to local police. The victim on inquiry told police that the suspects had abducted her from a house in Okara and kept in a place nearby Cavalry. A team took her to the place. The victim on finding an opportunity managed to flee the place. A police team after identification of the house with victim's help conducted a raid and arrested two suspects namely Abbass and Sarwar.

SHOs transferred: DIG Operations Lahore Dr M Abid Khan has issued transfer and posting orders of 14 SHOs here Tuesday. SHO Mustafa Town Police Station Inspector Raza Zakir has been posted as SHO Shadman, SI Imran Pasha as SHO Mughalpura, SI Yasir Bashir as SHO Faisal Town, SI Ghulam Hassan as SHO Shera Kot, SI Adeel Anjum as SHO Johar Town, Inspector Khuda Bukhsh as SHO Raiwind City, Inspector Tariq Pervaiz as SHO North Cantt, Inspector Asim Rafi as SHO Defence C, SI Faheem Imdad as SHO Model Town, SI Naeem Ullah as SHO Nishtar Colony, SI Qadir Ali as SHO Haier, Inspector Javed Iqbal as SHO Mustafa Town and Inspector Azhar Naveed posted as SHO Defence A Police Station while Inspector M Ikram transferred to Police Lines.

Meanwhile, IGP issued transfer and posting orders of nine police officers on Tuesday. Muzaffar Ikram has been posted as DSP District Police Lines Lahore, M Naeem as SDPO Manawan Lahore, Aqeela Niaz as SDPO Garden Town Lahore, Imtiaz ur Rehman as DSP PTC Chung Lahore, Nasir Nawaz as SDPO Nankana Sahab and Tariq Zafar has been posted as DSP Prisoner's Escort Lahore. Services of Ziarat Ali have been placed at the disposal of DIG Traffic Punjab, Rana Zahid Hussain at the disposal of Addl IGP CTD Punjab and services of Adil Rasheed have been placed at the disposal of Addl IGP Special Punjab.