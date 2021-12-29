Queen’s Baton visits SMIU, Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI: The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton on Tuesday visited two major spots of the provincial metropolis here.

It visited Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University (SMIU) on Tuesday morning where a ceremony was held which was attended by a large number of students, athletes, faculty members, alumni, sports legends, and diplomats.

SMIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon welcomed and thanked CGA Pakistan president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan for giving an opportunity to SMIU to share the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton.

Arif thanked the VC and his team for organising an impressive event. He also thanked the VC for allowing CGA Pakistan to commence the proceedings of the Queen’s Baton relay from the school of the Quaid-e-Azam.

"We all are proud of this institution which produced a personality like the Quaid-e-Azam, where he spent a large period of his initial education. He loved this institution, and got it upgraded to a college," Arif said.

"Besides his studies, his interests in sports seemed to be evident from his speech he made during the inauguration of the college," he said.

Then the baton visited Mazar-e-Quaid where a grand ceremony was held which was attended by Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh.

Arif thanked the CM for joining the relay. He also expressed gratitude to the Commissioner Karachi and his team for making arrangements for this international event. The President CGA Pakistan informed the participants that it is a great honour for the city that it hosted the first National Games under the directions of Quaid-e-Azam where he donated a trophy named Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

So far 33 editions of the National Games have been held and this trophy is awarded to the winner of the National Games, Arif said.

The Pakistan Olympic Association was also created under the directions of the Quaid-e-Azam to organise the National Games.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness at the Queen’s Baton's visit to Karachi. He thanked CGA Pakistan for selecting Karachi for this international event.