PPP rejects ‘backdoor deal’ with extremists, militants

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee Monday rejected any backdoor deal of the state with extremists and militants.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chaired the CEC meeting at the Bilawal House, Naudero and paid a glowing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 14th martyrdom anniversary.

The CEC also paid tribute to all those martyred in the cause of democracy. The meeting expresseddeep concern that militants and extremists, who martyred Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and thousands of defense and police personnel and citizens, were being mainstreamed secretly behind the back of people and the Parliament.

“The party rejects any backdoor deal with militants,” the PPP announcement said after the CEC meeting. The CEC vowed to step up political struggle to send home the PTI government for its anti-people policies, rising inflation and crippling unemployment.

The meeting condemned the targeted killing of PPP leader South Waziristan Najib Mehsud and demanded investigations and arrest and punishment to the culprits. The party expressed deep concern over the regrouping of militants in the merged districts in particular and in the country in general.

The party decided to launch a massive mobilisation program against inflation, unemployment and rising prices of petrol, gas and electricity. The CEC also condemned a murder attempt on the PPP District Karak President Khursheed Alam.