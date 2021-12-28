Cabinet to discuss changes to PSB constitution today

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet that will meet today (Tuesday) is expected to approve changes in the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) constitution, making it in line with the proposed national sports policy that has yet to get the nod from the top.

A well-placed source in the government circles has said that the Cabinet Committee for the disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) has recently approved these changes and now forwarded these for the cabinet’s approval.

The cabinet meets under the prime minister to consider among other items, changes in the PSB constitution, making it more familiar with the new proposed sports policy. Instead of getting approval of the entire policy, some major clauses of the policy are expected to be forwarded for approval. The CCLC has recently considered seven to eight important items directly linking with the changes in the PSB Constitution.

The highly disputed item on the agenda is the establishment of a PSB-supported election commission to conduct federations’ election. Barring a few federations, a heavy majority of federations are against such a commission, considering it as a direct intervention in respective federations’ constitution which drives its powers from the international (parent) body. Every federation is considered as a subordinate body of the international federation as such these federations do not believe in any intervention from the government in holding their four-yearly election. If approved by the cabinet, the chances are there this PSB clause would trigger a fresh controversy resulting in irreparable tension between the sports stakeholders in the country. The obvious result would be a direct impact on the 14th South Asian Games that Pakistan is to host in March 2023. “Such a constitutional amendment would have a far-reaching impact on the future of Pakistan sports,” a federation official said.

Also on the cards is the establishment of a resolution commission/committee that will also directly work under the PSB. The commission will have all the powers to consider and if necessary, dispose of players and officials discipline cases of all those sports federations affiliated with the PSB. Federations also take it as a direct intervention in their respective constitution that allows them to take disciplinary action against all the indiscipline officials/players.

The amendment in the PSB constitution regarding the appointment of the Director General will also be considered by the cabinet. Islamabad High Court has already expressed its reservation on the appointment of DG PSB during a recent judgment. The new amendment would empower the PM to appoint the new DG rather than the federal government-the criteria that was followed in the appointment of Col (r) Asif Zaman.

There are also a few more amendments in the PSB Constitution recently approved by the CCIC and will now be put forward for cabinet approval.

The provincial governments’ role in sports promotion following the devolution of powers in 2012 came under discussion. Coordination committee that includes representatives of all the provinces is expected to be given legal cover. The central and provincial government roles in sports promotion are expected to be clarified.