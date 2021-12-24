 
close
Friday December 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Algeria to put teenage girl on trial over protests

By AFP
December 24, 2021

Algiers: Algerian prosecutors are putting a 14-year-old girl on trial in connection with the country’s Hirak protest movement, her lawyer and a human rights group said on Thursday. The girl has been ordered to appear in court in the eastern city of Annaba on Wednesday, alongside 20 other suspects, charged with attending an "unarmed gathering", her lawyer Abdelhalim Khereddine told AFP.

Comments