Two boys crushed to death by speeding dumper

Two boys were crushed to death by a speeding dumper in Karachi’s Sachal area on Wednesday. A crowd of people caught the dumper driver and handed him over to police after beating him up.

Sachal police said the boys died on the spot after the speedy dumper knocked them off a motorcycle in Ghazi Goth. As the crowd was thrashing the reckless driver, police reached scene and took the driver into their custody.

The bodies of 13-year-old Hamza, son of Shamsuddin and Owais, 9, were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Police said that though both the victims were underage and riding a motorcycle, a case had been registered against the driver.

Separately, a man died after a speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in Baldia Town within the jurisdiction of the SITE B Section police station. His body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. The deceased person has been identified as 55-year-old Ejaz Khan, son of Hayat Khan. Police said the victim was a factory worker. A case has been registered, and investigation is under way.