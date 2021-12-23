Doctors, patients robbed at private hospital

A six-member gang of robbers barged into a private hospital in North Karachi and took away cash and other valuables. Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police said the robbers stormed the hospital on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. They held the doctors, staff and patients at gunpoint and escaped with looted cash, mobile phones and other valuables. CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Woman founded hanged

A mother of two children allegedly committed suicide in the Macchar Colony area within the limits of the Docks police station on Wednesday. Police said her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at a house. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the body to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, for medico-legal formalities where it was identified to be that of 22-year-old Ayesha, wife of Ilyas.

Police said the deceased was the mother of two children. They added that the in-laws and parents of the victim in their statements had told the police that she committed suicide over family disputes. Police said they were investigating the case from different angles.