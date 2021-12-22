GCU book fair begins

LAHORE: A 3-day book fair started at GCU Lahore on Tuesday. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the book fair where up to 50 percent discount is being offered by 35 publishers. Besides students and faculty members, GCU Chief Librarian M Naeem and Controller Examinations Shahzad Ahmad also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Talking to media, Prof Zaidi said that they had opened the book fair for the students of other universities so that maximum students could benefit from discounts offered by publishers. He called upon parents and students to promote a culture of gifting books on special occasions to promote reading habits. He also said that there were also e-book services at the GCU e-library, and looking forward to expand them.

UET: The 74th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the UET Lahore’s Centre of Excellence in Water Resource Engineering (CEWRE) was held on Tuesday. According to a press release UET Vice Chancellor, who is also Chairman of the CEWRE’s BoG, chaired the meeting in which important matters related to disparity, reduction allowance for regular and contractual staff, house acquisition allowance, and UET’s notifications in respect of PhD fee were discussed. BoG also approved list of experts for the selection board.