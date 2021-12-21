Pakistan attaches utmost importance to ties with Turkmenistan: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that Pakistan attaches utmost significance to its ties with Turkmenistan as the two countries enjoy excellent relations in various fields, besides having unanimity of views on major international and regional forums, including the UNO, ECO and SCO.

He said that Pakistan is committed to early completion of the TAPI pipeline project. The president expressed these views while talking to the visiting Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Mr Meredov Rashid Ovezgeldiyevich, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

President Dr Arif Alvi highlighted the importance of regional connectivity and economic integration, saying that both the countries should join efforts to boost regional connectivity. The meeting proposed to establish a committee under the Joint Working Group to expedite the process of early completion of the TAPI pipeline.

The president congratulated the visiting dignitary on successful holding of the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. He expressed the hope that the Extraordinary Session of the OIC countries would succeed in getting the international support to address the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

The president urged the international community to realise the gravity of situation in Afghanistan and support it in this hour of need. He underlined that Afghanistan should not be further squeezed and the blocked money should be released to counter the worsening economic and humanitarian crisis.

The president recalled his recent visit to Turkmenistan, saying that he held very fruitful meetings with the Turkmen President and the both sides emphasised the need for early completion of the TAPI gas pipeline project.

The Turkmen foreign minister conveyed to the president the warmest wishes from President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow. He said that the visit of President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi to Turkmenistan was a great support for them, which would further boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.