Less rain makes it difficult to meet water requirements

Islamabad : Less rains in the ongoing winter season have forced the civic agency to make a water management plan to meet water requirements in the capital city.

According to the details, a comprehensive and consolidated strategy has been evolved to overcome the water shortage during the ongoing winter season and ensure an uninterrupted supply of water in the federal capital. The Water Supply Wing of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is now trying to effectively utilise its human resources to further improve and upgrade the water supply system to cater to the needs of the residents.

Under the water management plan, now 50 per cent less water is being taken from the dams to prolong the use of water.

Various teams are monitoring the residential and commercial areas to stop the misuse of water. They have also imposed fines on the people who have been found involved in violation of the orders issued to ensure the appropriate use of water in the city.

The ratio of rains remains very low in December due to changing weather patterns, which has reduced the level of water in dams as well as the underground water table. The rains recharge the water table and increase the availability of underground water.

According to the CDA Water Management Wing, the water storage in Simly Dam and Khanpur Dam is low due to below-normal rains this year.

“Therefore, the public is requested to be careful in the use of water, especially in the car and floor washing and gardening,” it said.

It said “If anyone is seen wasting water then immediately inform on Water Management Helpline 0333-7775444. Our staff members will immediately reach the spot and take strict action. Heavy fines will also be imposed as per the rules and regulations.”