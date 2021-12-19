Commodity prices decreasing, claims Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the prices of essential commodities are decreasing due to the measures taken by the government adding daily use items including flour, sugar and other commodities are available at fixed rates.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the government is fully aware of the peoples’ problems and indiscriminate action is being taken against those involved in artificial price hike.

He assured that Ehsaas Rashan Programme will provide relief to the people in a real sense.

He regretted that the opposition parties are engaged in political point scoring on all national issues including corona and dengue. These elements have nothing to do with the peoples’ problem but to enter the power corridors.

Such people are totally unaware of the basics of the economy and are merely issuing political statements. These are the people who are trying to create hurdles in national progress.

He said that the government resources were ruthlessly looted in the past and the former rulers used their offices for money laundering and kickbacks.

The present government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid the foundation for a transparent Pakistan, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government increased the annual development programme (ADP) by Rs 85 billion for the year 2021-22, taking the volume of annual ADP to Rs 645 billion.

He termed the present ADP the largest development programme in the history of Punjab, adding that the programme would open new vistas of progress in the province.

The number of development schemes would be completed this fiscal year in Punjab, adding that the speed of ongoing development projects would be further accelerated.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of firing by Dolphin Force officials on a citizen in the Township and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

The CM also directed to initiate legal action and departmental inquiry against the concerned officials.

Usman Buzdar assured that justice should be provided to the affected citizen.

On the directions of the CM Punjab, police have registered a case against the dolphin officialsand the department has also suspended them constables namely Faisal, Khalid, Moazzam and Adil.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of human lives in a road accident near Mandi Bahauddin.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. He also directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured. Usman Buzdar has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about the incident and has directed to initiate legal action against the driver responsible.