Three die in road mishaps

Three people died in separate road mishaps in parts of the city on Friday. A toddler boy was run over by an unidentified vehicle in the Qaimkhani Colony area in Ittehad Town. He died on the spot.

The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the boy was identified as two-year-old Inamullah. Police said he was playing outside his house when the accident took place. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

Separately, a motorcyclist died when a vehicle hit his motorcycle near the FTC flyover on Sharea Faisal. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy. The deceased person is yet to be identified and police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, another motorcyclist died in a road accident near the Natha Khan flyover on Sharea Faisal. The body was moved to the JPMC where it was identified to be that of Kashif, son of Raees. Police have registered and investigations are under way.