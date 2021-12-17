PTI’s Ehsaas Rashan Programme takes opposition off guard: SACM

LAHORE: SACM and Punjab government’s spokesperson Hasaan Khawar while talking to media and addressing a seminar at a private university Thursday termed the by-election in Khanewal a trailer of NA-133, where opposition parties were involved in sale and purchase of votes.

Hasaan Khawer said the PPP and the PML-N in exchange for money and rations with voters, were trying to give respect to their hollow slogan “Vote ko Izzat do”. He said PTI’s Ehsaas Rashan Programme has confused these people and they are unable to bear the success of this public welfare scheme. Opposition cannot see the citizens of Punjab getting health cover.