Pakistan seek clean sweep against WI

KARACHI: Pakistan will be looking to complete another clean sweep when they face youthful West Indies in the third and final T20 of their three-match series here at the National Stadium on Thursday (today).

The match starts at 6pm.

If the hosts are able to complete clean sweep of the West Indies then this will be the third clean sweep for the Green-shirts in 2021.

Pakistan clean-swept Zimbabwe (3-0) early this year in Pakistan and then went on to seal a 3-0 victory in the three-match series against Bangladesh at the latter’s backyard.

Overall in 2021, Pakistan have lost just two series out of nine. Pakistan lost to New Zealand in New Zealand 1-2, beat South Africa in Pakistan 2-1, beat Proteas at the latter’s backyard 3-1, beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in Pakistan, lost to England 1-2 in England, and beat West Indies 1-0 in West Indies.

Pakistan have so far done well against the truncated West Indies, whose white-ball skipper Kieron Pollard did not come due to fitness issues and when they arrived here their three top players tested positive for covid-19 which put them out of the T20I and one-day series which will last until December 22.

Pakistan defeated West Indies by 63 and nine runs in their first two T20Is. Pakistan did well in both batting and bowling. Fielding at times has been sloppy but some excellent efforts were also seen from the fielders. Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan have been in form with the willow. Rizwan and Haider made handy fifties in the first T20I in which they also shared a record 105 runs for the third wicket.

Shadab is playing his role as an all-rounder very well. In the first game, he got 3-17. In the second, he hit a 12-ball 28 not out and then bowled a few tight overs which helped Pakistan complete a close nine-run win.

Skipper Babar Azam has had an unlucky patch. In the first game he fell for a duck to a ball from left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein that spun away and taking the edge of Babar’s bat went into the keeper’s gloves. In the second game, he got run out for seven when responded to a close call from Rizwan.

In bowling, Mohammad Wasim Junior has been excellent. He generates pace and has troubled the opposition batsmen with his yorkers. He has collected six wickets, four in the first and two in the second.

Shaheen got one wicket in the first outing and three on Tuesday. He put a lot of pressure on the visitors in the death overs when they were chasing 173. Mohammad Nawaz, as an all-rounder, and Haris Rauf, as a paceman, have played their roles well.

Vice captain Shadab is happy that the hosts are playing with an attitude which is required in international cricket. “Every player is performing. The team is playing with the attitude which is required in international cricket,” Shadab said in the post-match talk on Tuesday.

West Indies, being skippered by Nichoals Pooran, will be looking to register a consolation win. No solid plan was seen from the visitors in the first two games, but it is expected that they will offer some resistance to the hosts in the third game.

Pakistan have won record 19 matches this year.

Aleem Dar and Rashid Riaz will supervise the match while Mohammad Javed will be the match referee.