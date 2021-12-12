Punjab CM launches Rescue 1122 Mobile App

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday launched Rescue-1122 Mobile Application and termed it a major initiative to ensure a timely response in emergency services.

The CM said that the Rescue-1122 mobile application would greatly help in timely responding in any emergency situation.

He said that more than 10 million affectees have so far been provided rescue services by the Rescue-1122 adding that Rescue Air Ambulances will soon be launched in the remote areas of the province and Punjab will be the first province in South Asia where Rescue Air Ambulance would be started.

He said that the scope of Motorbike Rescue Service in Punjab was being extended to other 27 districts whereas rescue services would be made available in every tehsil by the coming June.

He said that the digitalization of the system will help to improve the provision of services to the citizens.

The mobile application was a valuable initiative to provide timely emergency services to the people of Punjab.

This mobile application will prove to be a game-changer as it will also help to identify the accurate location for providing services in any untoward situation.

This application will also eradicate the culture of unnecessary calls besides improving the standard of emergency services in Punjab.

Usman Buzdar also lauded the efforts of DG Rescue Punjab and his IT team for initiating the emergency response and digitization of data.

DG Rescue Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer briefed the CM about the working, operation, tracking and other features of the Rescue Mobile Application.