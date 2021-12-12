Indonesian envoy calls on Youth Affairs Minister

LAHORE : Ambassador of Republic of Indonesia to Pakistan Adam M Tugio called on Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at Punjab International Swimming Complex on the other day.

DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Syed Omair Hasan and other top officials were also present on this occasion.

The friendly relations, exchange of delegations, youth and exchange programme between Pakistan and Indonesia were discussed at length during the meeting. Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Adam Tugio also exchanged souvenirs on this occasion.

Talking on this occasion, Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said Pakistan and Indonesia have decades-old friendly relations and both the countries can cooperate with each other in multiple fields. “Youth of both the countries will benefit from the Youth Exchange Programme between Pakistan and Indonesia. Pakistan also enjoyed a respectable status in the games of cricket and kabaddi and we can extend help to Indonesia in these games,” he added.

Indonesian Ambassador on this occasion appreciated Punjab’s sports infrastructure and traditional games. “I’m quite impressed with the effective measures taken by the Punjab government for the promotion of sports culture in Punjab,” he added.