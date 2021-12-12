Most women unaware of their inheritance, matrimonial rights, workshop told

As a great majority of women are unaware of their inheritance and matrimonial right, it is necessary for women to know about their socio-economic rights so they can feel empowered.

It was stated by speakers on Saturday during a workshop titled ‘Empowerment for the Disenfranchised Paralegals Capacitation on Gender-Based Violence and Women’s Right to Property’, organised by the Legal Aid Society in collaboration with the Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) in connection with the 16 days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

The workshop was aimed at bringing transformational change and explaining to the paralegals how violence against women leads to financial dependency and deprivation of women in society.

The speakers and participants discussed gender-based violence, the law on workplace harassment, Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013 and existing mechanisms to deal with such prevailing issues in the province.

Speakers also stressed the need for awareness about existing laws and their implementation in letter and spirit. The attendees also shared their success stories.

SCSW Chairperson Nuzhat Shirin pledged to work together to reduce all types of violence at all levels and join hands with the government and non-government organisations that work for empowering women, girls and transgenders in the province.

The participants also pledged to work together to eliminate violence against women in all forms and manifestations, including deprivation of property rights which leads to economic deprivation.