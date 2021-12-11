Ghoulish incidents

The ghastly murder of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot has shocked the whole world. The entire nation is ashamed. Everyone, including celebrities and politicians exhibited sorrow and condemned the act, but mere condemnations and condolences are not enough.
One thinks that the killing is nothing but a manifestation of the culprits’ narcissism. The incident seems practically pre-planned. It is shocking to even consider that anyone would commit such brutality in the name of the Prophet (pbuh). These attacks serve only to tarnish Pakistan’s image in the international community and disturb religious harmony across the country. The government should come up with ways to end such horrific incidents before things deteriorate.
Pehlaj Kumar
Karoondi
