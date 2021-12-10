Team’s leadership matters a lot, says Ramiz

ISLAMABAD: Making the leader (captain) all-powerful has started making the difference, stressed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja following the national team’s clean sweep in the Test series against Bangladesh.

In his audio message, the PCB chairman said it had never been easy to beat Bangladesh at home.

“Australia, New Zealand, and all other leading teams faltered in Bangladesh as the hosts always proved too good at home. Yet, Pakistan swept them aside which definitely is a big achievement for Babar and his team. I believe that once a leader knows that everyone is behind him, things improve. But to see the Pakistan team making rapid progress is something very exciting for the fans.

“Everyone starts asking as to what has happened to the team all of a sudden Pakistan looks unbeatable. Leadership matters and I believe Babar has started behaving like a true leader. I just gave him all the confidence and he responded brilliantly. To make captain all-powerful was important and I am delighted I have done that.”

Ramiz termed the dressing room atmosphere as the best.

“Pakistani cricketers are full of talent. All they need is consistency. What a drama unfolded on the last day of the Dhaka Test with Pakistan holding on their nerves to gather crucial Test Championship points at the end.”

Ramiz again criticized the overkilled pitches in Pakistan. “At the domestic level, the pitches are overused. These pitches are serving no good to Pakistan cricket. You cannot raise the standard of your domestic cricket with these pitches. We have to work on these pitches in a revolutionary manner.”

The PCB chairman announced the laying of hybrid pitches.

“We have already floated the tenders as we want the best pitches where we can train in the best possible way to beat Australia in Australia and South Africa in South Africa. We can only do that if we can raise the standard of pitches to the world level.”

He admitted that there was a lot to do to improve ODI ranking.

“We need further improvement in ODI performance and I am sure like other formats, the new-look team would make its mark in ODI also.”

The PCB chairman again reiterated his stance of making the Pakistan Super League the best around.