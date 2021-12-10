Facebook misidentified thousands of political ads: study

Paris: Facebook misidentified tens of thousands of advertisements flagged under its political ads policy, according to a study released on Thursday, which warned that the failure could lead to political manipulation.
Researchers at Belgium’s KU Leuven university and New York University examined 33.8 million Facebook ads that ran on the social media site between July 2020 and February 2021. "This is the first known study to quantify the performance of Facebook’s political ad policy enforcement system at a large and representative scale," the team said in a summary of their findings. Facebook imposes stricter conditions on paid advertisements that concern "social issues, elections or politics," including posts that promote particular candidates.
