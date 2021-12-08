Naval chief calls for boosting marine research and development

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that appropriate national investment in Marine Research and Development, tapping of Blue Economic potential and operationalization of maritime component of CPEC would be a harbinger of the country's economic fortunes.

"I strongly believe that destiny of Pakistan is intimately linked to the sea. A paradigm shift to the global level for sustainable development of sea-based resources is underway," the Naval Chief said on the eve of the Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW-4).

He said it was a matter of great satisfaction that the Pakistan Navy is holding fourth in the series of Maritime Security Workshop at its premier institute, the Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) Lahore, from 8-16 December 2021.

“The continuity of MARSEW is not only reassuring, but its real success lies in the interest it has evoked across a broad spectrum of country's policymakers since its inaugural session in 2017. MARSEW has become a formal link with the country's diverse stakeholders in creating awareness on maritime issues, highlighting the impact on the national security and underscoring immense potentials of our Blue Economy.”

He said that MARSEW-4 assumes greater significance since it culminates with the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan Navy Staff Course. Dovetailed with MARSEW-4, the Golden Jubilee Celebrations depict the cardinal role of PNWC as the cradle of middle-tier naval leadership in the Pakistan Navy.

“It has proudly mentored generations of Officers who in the execution of the staff and duties continued to raise the bar ever higher.” The Naval Chief said he looks forward to profound support from all stakeholders in promoting maritime awareness providing fresh impetus to Blue Economy in Pakistan.