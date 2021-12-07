Three women of a family killed over ‘honour'

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Three women of a family were killed in the name of ‘honour. The bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem while the culprits were arrested. Two young persons Sajid Hussain and Salman Khan opened fire on their sisters and mother Saira Bibi, 24, in the name of ‘honour’ in Tarnda Sahib Yar Khan within Kot Samaba Police Station limits Sunday. Saman Bibi, 16, Salma Bibi and Naeema Bibi were killed while their sister Sidra Bibi was critically injured. On receiving information, a heavy contingent of local police reached the crime scene and took the bodies of the victims and the injured woman into custody and shifted them to the hospital for post-mortem and medical aid.
Later, the police took immediate action and arrested Sajid Hussain and Salman Khan. According to sources, the killers suspected their sister and mother of having illicit relations with the residents of the area. Police also called PFS team Bahawalpur to gather evidence from the crime scene.
