TEDxGCULahore 2021: Students urged to bring innovation in industry

LAHORE:The third annual TEDxGCULahore was held at Government College University (GCU) here on Tuesday. The event started with the introductory remarks of Adviser Aqib Sikandar and attended by students of different universities including GCU Lahore, Kinnaird College, Punjab University and LCWU

TEDxGCULahore featured Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi’s talk on why we can’t have institutions like Oxford, Cambridge or Harvard in Pakistan. GCU Vice Chancellor highlighted that our educational institutions need to have a system of assessment that taps diversity of talents among the students. “We need a culture in the classroom that generates an effective engagement between the teachers and the students. Students must take the responsibility towards innovations in the industry they work on,” he said.

The first session featured TED talks from Jawad Raza, Monis Rehman and Yumna Majeed, who talked about the effects of COVID-19 lockdown on mental health, reduction in job opportunities and the lack of knowledge regarding space education in Pakistan. Javeria Amin sang a beautiful message at the start of the second session followed by talks of Faraz Talat, Mahnoor Fatima and M Ahsan. TEDxGCULahore organiser Mariam Ishtiaq also spoke.