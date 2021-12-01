Agriculture sector to be promoted: CS

LAHORE:A six-member delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) led by Central President Khalid Mehmood Khokhar on Tuesday called on Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at the Civil Secretariat and briefed him about the problems of farmers.

The meeting discussed in detail the support price of wheat and sugarcane, Sugarcane (Development) Cess Fund and measures for the betterment of agriculture.

Talking to the delegation, the chief secretary said that govt was taking steps for the progress of agriculture sector and would continue to safeguard the rights of farmers. He said that it is the responsibility of the district administration to achieve the real objectives of the Sugarcane (Development) Cess Fund and ensure transparent utilisation of funds for the repair and construction of roads. He directed all the deputy commissioners to hold regular meetings of the committees set up for the Sugarcane (Development) Cess Fund.

Khalid Khokhar said that Prime Minister is personally taking interest in improving the agriculture sector of country. The price of fertilizer has come down significantly due to effective steps by Punjab govt, he said. “Govt should ensure ample availability of urea fertilizer to the farmers at the rate of Rs1,768 per bag”. The delegates included Rabia Sultan, Javed Abdullah, Hassan Akram, Bilal Israel Khan and Saeed Jaffar Dogar. Secretary Food, Cane Commissioner Punjab, DG Agriculture (Extension) were also present on the occasion.