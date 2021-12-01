Azerbaijan says 14 die in helicopter crash

BAKU: Fourteen people died on Tuesday in an Azerbaijani military helicopter crash which went down in the east of the Caucasus country during a training flight, officials said.

"Fourteen people died and two more were wounded as a result of a state border service helicopter crash," the ex-Soviet republic’s frontier guard said in a statement. It said all of the victims were military servicemen. The office of Azerbaijan’s prosecutor general said later Tuesday that investigators "ruled out external factors" as a possible cause of the crash of the Mi-17 chopper.