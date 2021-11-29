Dengue takes 4 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE: Dengue has claimed 4 more lives while 113 new cases were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours.

According to Punjab s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department 142 persons have died of dengue fever in this season whereas the province witnessed overall 24 921 cases.

On the other hand 35 more tested positive for the virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while so far 10 people have lost their lives to the virus in the province.

Dengue is a mosquito borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall temperature relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.