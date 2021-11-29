Action underway against drugs across KP, says IGP

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has said a number of accused have been arrested in the Dasu incident in which trial has also been started and if India or any other country was involved in the incident, they could be dealt with as per the law.

On arrival in Abbottabad, Regional Police Officer of Hazara Mirwais Niaz, District Police Officer Zahoor Babar Afridi and other police officers welcomed the IGP.

The IGP while responding to a query stated that they would implement the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the police cadet appointments and promotion cases.

“The Supreme Court orders will be implemented in letter and spirit. It was delayed due to the stay order granted by the Peshawar High Court in which November 30 was fixed for a hearing,” he added.

Discussing the drugs issue in the Hazara region and overall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the IGP said that they had addressed the shortcomings and weaknesses of the police to stop the flow of drugs through Afghanistan and were trying to eradicate the menace from the province.

He said that 8000kg charas, 800kg heroin and 450kg “ice” (methamphetamine) had been recovered in the province during the last three months. In one recovery in Peshawar, 80kg “ice” was recovered.

The police chief said Hazara was the gateway to the whole country and millions of people from other parts of the country came there to visit the tourist spots and return with good and fond memories of Hazara police.

He said that the recruitment of 4,000 approved personnel in Hazara would be completed next year. A lack of financial resources is hampering the establishment of new police stations in Abbottabad, added the IGP.

Commenting on tourism policing, he said that two officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police had been sent on deputation and they would cooperate wherever they were needed.

Moazzam Jah Ansari, while replying to another query, said reforms within the police force were needed to change attitudes as the police structure has been improved.

He said he was trying to bring more reforms to make the police force better and more people-friendly as per the requirements of modern times. The history of the KP Police for peace and order is full of sacrifices, he argued.

Earlier, the IGP visited the main city bazaar to check public opinion about the law and order situation and met officials of the

All Traders Federation and urged the religious scholars and imams to train the minds of people. He also urged the people to be patient and listen to each other.

The IGP visited the Abbottabad Police Martyrs Memorial and after offering salutations he laid flowers and offered Fateha for the high ranks of the martyrs.

The IGP addressed a police darbar at the Abbottabad Police Lines. Officers and staff of different ranks of different units of Hazara Police were there large. He listened to all the suggestions and issued orders to resolve some of the issues.