Section 144 ordered at Nasla Tower after Friday’s unrest

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon ordered the imposition of Section 144 in the surroundings of the Nasla Tower on Sunday, according to a notification issued by his office.

The notification said Section 144(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed on the request of the District East deputy commissioner and in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders of November 24 and November 26.

The notification also said the residential building’s demolition is underway in full swing, and to complete the task as soon as possible. On November 26, there was an apprehension that a law and order situation might occur and some people would cross the barrier and expose themselves to danger, read the notification.

There are sufficient grounds to proceed and consider the request of the East DC to impose a ban on the crossing of the caution barriers and the gathering of more than four people within the surroundings of the Nasla Tower until the completion of its demolition, it read further.

Therefore, continued the notification, exercising the powers under Section 144(6) of the CrPC delegated by the Home Department, Government of Sindh, the commissioner has imposed a ban on crossing the caution barriers and on the gathering of more than four people in the surroundings of and inside the Nasla Tower, except by the relevant administration staff, engineers, labourers and contractor, to avoid any law and order situation until the completion of the demolition work.

District East DC Asif Jan Siddiqui and Ferozabad Assistant Commissioner Asma Batool are authorised to take action against the violators in coordination with the relevant senior superintendent of police and get the violators booked under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code in writing at the police station concerned for the violation of Section 144 of the CrPC.